Saad slams new ordinances

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Khwaja Saad Rafique has said two ordinances have been issued, which are based on malice and aim at grilling political opponents and the media. This government has opened an ordinance factory, he said while talking to the media here on Monday, adding that President Arif Alvi issued two ordinances which were based on malice and the purpose of these was to harass political opponents and ban the media. He said they are building a fence around themselves through these black laws.

“I am very disappointed with Alvi who didn’t resist the government on the ordinances. The government is raising prices shamelessly. Imran Khan is oppressing the nation in the name of democracy and by showing them dreams of change,” he said. To a question of a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, Saad said he would not comment on it.