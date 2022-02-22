UNESCO organises tour of KP educators to review south Punjab school projects

MULTAN: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Monday organised an intra-provincial tour of educators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to south Punjab to review the working and performance of different school projects in the region. According to education officials, an 18-member delegation of KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department visited the South Punjab Education Secretariat. The Unesco senior staff members Imtiaz Alam and Sadia Bangash were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the members of the delegation, south Punjab School Education Department Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar said this was perhaps the first time that a provincial department had formally visited a functioning department of another province. He said such interaction between the departments led to exchange of ideas as well as learning sharing, therefore more such activities should be organised.

A detailed briefing was given prior to question- answer session. Copies of the monthly 'Roshni' were also given as gifts to the visitors. The delegation members also visited Pakistan's first school in Multan for transgender community and a new school in the morning where working children are taught early in the morning before leaving for their respective workplaces.