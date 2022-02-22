Rain in central parts of country from today

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rains and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from today (Tuesday) through next Thursday and alerted the authorities to the possibility of damage to public life and property.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday night and will persist in the upper parts of the country till Thursday. Under the influence of that weather system, rains coupled with wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musakhel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah areas on Tuesday.

There is a likelihood of rain coupled with strong winds and isolated hailstorm falling in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir until Friday and in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore until Wednesday. Moderate rain with isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza until Friday.

About the possible impacts of the new weather system, the PMD warned that windstorms could damage vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir particularly in Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surroundings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It added that windstorm and dust-raising winds could damage loose structures and crops in Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh, while moderate and heavy snowfall could cause road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza. The PMD asked all authorities concerned to remain 'alert' from Tuesday to Thursday to prevent damage to property and lives.