Three Covid-19 deaths, 98 cases in twin cities

Islamabad: Another three patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 2,318 in the region while 98 individuals belonging to the twin cities tested positive for the illness taking tally to 176,474.

The number of patients being tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been showing a continuous downward trend for the last two weeks however the number of deaths caused by the virus is still significantly higher.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 dropped down to around 1.83 per cent in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while in Rawalpindi, it was recorded as 3.47 per cent, which is much lower as compared to the reading at the end of January.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia termed the fall in the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate a great achievement advising individuals to get vaccinated and have booster dose as soon as possible.

We have the highest proportion of population vaccinated against the virus in the federal capital and it served a lot in controlling the spread of the illness, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that COVID-19 claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 1004 while 75 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 133,839 of which 131833 patients have so far recovered.

It is worth mentioning that the number of patients achieving cure from coronavirus illness in the federal capital is on a tremendous increase due to which the number of active cases has been showing a continuous depression. The number of active COVID-19 cases that was 15143 on February 1 in the federal capital has reduced to 1002 on Monday.

Meanwhile, another patient died of the illness from Rawalpindi district taking death toll to 1,314 while 23 new patients have been tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours. According to details, out of a total of 42,635 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district, as many as 40,881 have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi has dropped down to 440 on Monday that was around 2,900 on February 1, this year.

As many as 40 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district on Monday 400 patients were in isolation at their homes.