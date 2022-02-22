64pc people dismayed over rising inflation

KARACHI: A substantive increase was recorded in the number of respondents of a survey declaring inflation as their main source of concern and dismay from 44pc in July 2021 to 64pc in Jan 2022. The perception was common across genders and age brackets. As much as 68pc women and 62pc men shared their increasing concern over the red hot inflation.

This sentiment was also reflected across different age brackets, with 61pc below 30 years of age, 65pc between 30-50 years and 67pc over 50 years.The Gallup Pakistan conducted the current survey regarding the major issue nagging the citizens from Dec 22-Jan 31, 2022 soliciting the viewpoint of 5,000 people from across the country.

In just a matter of a few months, 64pc respondents of the current survey conducted in January declared inflation as their major concern, whereas in July 2021, 44pc people had cited it as their main worry. Unemployment was defined as the main concern by 21pc respondents followed by seven per cent considering corruption, one pc loadshedding, one pc political instability, one pc Kashmir issue, one pc children education, one pc water crisis.

There was larger unanimity across the gender divide and among various age brackets, of respondents citing inflation as their source of dismay. The Gallup Survey found 68pc women and 62pc men, and 61pc respondents below 30 years of age, 65pc between 30-50 years and 67pc over 50 years considering inflation as their main worry. As many as 23pc women and 20pc men declared unemployment as their nagging issue. While 8pc women and four pc men found corruption to be the biggest issue.