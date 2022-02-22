Shortage of officers in Sindh: AG contests mandatory consultation with provinces on transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that as per the law, consultation with the province regarding the transfer of federal government employees was mandatory.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard a case regarding the transfer of CSP officers without consultation of the Sindh government on Monday. The court issued notices to Attorney General and Advocate General Sindh seeking their assistance on the matter and adjourned further proceedings.

During the hearing, the court observed that as per policy, it was the right of the Sindh province to have 25 per cent CSP officers. Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted before the court as per the rotation policy, officers completing five years of service could be transferred outside the province, but in the instant matter, the issue is not of the rotation policy but a shortage of officers was the real issue.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, however, observed that the question was to what kind of consultation was required between the province and federal government for the transfer of officers.

The chief justice further said that the Sindh province needed 98 CSP officers of Grade 17, Punjab 65 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needs 63 officers.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, another member of the bench, questioned why the Sindh province needed more CSP officers than Punjab province. Advocate General, Sindh, however, told the court that as per the rules, the Sindh province needs 25 per cent officers of Grade 17, 40 per cent Grade 18, 85 officers of Grade 18, 59 officers of Grade 19 while 19 officers of Grade 21 respectively. The learned Attorney General further told the court that the Sindh government has increased the posts of PAS officers, adding that every province can appoint provincial officers on vacant posts based on their requirements. Attorney General Khalid Javed contended that even Sindh has no Public Service Commission.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah then asked the AG to fix the strength of the officers for every province. The AG further told the court that 25 per cent quota of Grade 17 was divided among all the provinces. The Attorney General, however, questioned if a province needed less than the fixed strength of Grade 17 officers, where the others officers will go. "The provinces can keep the officers according to its requirement while the rest could be retained by the federal government as per its requirement and this proposal could be placed before the federal government," the Attorney General submitted.

The Advocate General Sindh submitted that as per law, the consultation of the province for transfer of federal government employees was mandatory. The Chief Justice then asked Attorney General if he was opposing the consultation of the province. The learned Attorney General submitted that if the law talks about consultation, then how he could oppose this and submitted that he will inform the court after seeking instructions on the matter. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the issue was as to whether consultation was required for posting an officer outside the province.

Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted that officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service are posted according to the requirement of the provinces adding that the Sindh government's main objection is that the federal government does not provide officers to the province.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the learned Attorney General as to whether the province can appoint a chief secretary. The Attorney General replied that the federal government appoints the chief secretary and Inspector General of Police with the consultation of the province.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that the instant matter will be fixed before a different bench to which Attorney General agreed. Meanwhile, the court issued notices to Attorney General and Advocate General Sindh and adjourned the matter for date-in-office (indefinite period).