PM meets Turkish, Ethiopian ministers, Unicef official

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met Head of Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbas, newly appointed Executive Director of Unicef Ms. Catherine M. Russell, Ambassador and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Redwan Hussien, and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, separately here.

Talking to Prof. Ali Erbas, who called on him here, the premier appreciated the Turkish model of systematic and institutionalised religious education system and stressed bilateral cooperation to exchange best practices and information in this area.

He expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Turkey spread across a broad spectrum of religious, cultural, linguistic, and educational linkages, people-to-people contacts, and commonality of interests – a relationship that is without any parallels.

PM Imran said Dr. Erbas’s visit would help strengthen linkages between the religious institutions of the two countries. He thanked the Turkish government and leadership for their steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also appreciated Turkey’s close cooperation with Pakistan on the joint initiative to combat rising Islamophobia.

Dr. Erbas reiterated Turkey’s principled position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He commended the establishment of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by Pakistan and extended Turkish assistance in that respect. He also conveyed cordial greetings of Turkish leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Turkey’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all fields.

Also, the newly-appointed Executive Director of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (Unicef) Ms. Catherine M. Russell called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, during her first visit to Pakistan since assuming this position.

Unicef’s country programme in Pakistan and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. Prime Minister appreciated Unicef’s key role for promotion and protection of rights of child, including increasing enrolment, upscaling of immunization programs, catering for child malnutrition and stunting, and improving the infrastructure of public education system.

The PM highlighted the government’s efforts in the social sectors, including national health coverage and Sehat cards. He also shared Pakistan’s perspective on the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.