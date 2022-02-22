Lalu Yadav jailed for five years in fifth case

PATNA: Lalu Yadav was sentenced on Monday to five years in jail and fined Rs60 lakh in a fifth case linked to the fodder scam, international media reported.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was convicted in the case last week. The case involves the illegal withdrawal of Rs139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury, as part of the fodder scam that took place in the 1990s, when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister of Bihar. The three-time Chief Minister was found guilty along with 39 others. “I fight those who create divides. They can’t defeat us so they try to trap us in conspiracies. I have neither been afraid, nor bent before anyone. I will keep fighting.