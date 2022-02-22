Trainings on higher education quality begin at UoP

PESHAWAR: A series of training workshops have started at the University of Peshawar to improve the higher education quality at state-run colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said that seven events will be held for 300 colleges under the programme, being organised by the provincial HED’s Quality Assurance Cell and Directorate of Quality Enhancement, University of Peshawar. The trainings will be held at Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Hall at the Peshawar university campus.

UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the first phase of the trainings, while HED’s advisor for quality assurance Prof Dr Shafirur Rehman and UoP’s director quality enhancement Zahoor Ahmed and director quality enhancement Imranullah Marwat were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Idrees welcomed the participants and said the trainings would hopefully improve the quality of higher education in the province.The focal persons of quality enhancement cells from 45 colleges participated in the three-day training under the first phase. The trainings will continue till March 25, 2022.