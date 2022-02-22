Varsity employees turn to governor for solution to problems

PESHAWAR: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar have demanded of KP Governor and public sector universities Chancellor Shah Farman Khan to take notice of the alleged financial and administrative irregularities and reported harassment of the university employees at the hands of the vice-chancellor.

The demand was made through a letter to the chancellor, which was duly signed by office-bearers of the representative associations of all the employees. According to the letter, the employees of the university were confronting severe problems and they were deliberately being provoked to launch a protest campaign.

The letter alleged that the Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees was involved in serious financial and administrative irregularities and misuse of authority. The vice-chancellor was victimizing the staff members of the university and subjecting them to insult, the letter stated. The university administration has imposed fees on the employees’ children studying in the same institution. The free education facility for the employees’ wards in the affiliated institutions of the university has been withdrawn unilaterally by the vice-chancellor.

Illegal deduction is made from the salaries of the university employees which is not done anywhere else, the office-bearers of different associations stated. They alleged the health facility is practically denied to the employees of the university. The house requisition facility for the university employees has also been done away with, they alleged.

The university administration has not been implementing the federal and provincial finance bill 2021, which is a blatant violation of the constitution and the universities’ act. The repair and renovation work in the houses of the employees living in the campus has been stopped despite a five percent deduction from their salaries under the same head, they alleged.