Yasmin urges people to adopt healthy lifestyle

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged people here on Monday to adopt healthy lifestyle and follow the ‘healthy parks, healthy people’ model.

Speaking as a guest at beautification and refurbishment of Gol Bagh Karim Park in UC 51 of NA-125 in the provincial capital, the minister said that all 47 parks of NA-125 are undergoing the beautification process. The minister distributed Sehat cards and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme letters among residents of the area. Present on the occasion were Additional DG PHA, Zubair Khan Niazi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Tony, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Haji Abdul Wahab, Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali, Malik Kamran and residents of the area.

The minister took a round of the Gol Bagh area and monitored the facilities. Additional DG PHA, Zubair Khan Niazi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu and Rana Nasim addressed the gathering as well. People chanted slogans for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The minister said, “All 47 parks of NA 125 are being beautified and refurbished. I appreciate PHA officials and party workers for taking this initiative. We are arranging lights, plantation and water in the parks of NA 125. Hospitals would be deserted if our parks are populated. We will provide a clean and healthy environment for people in parks.

Parents must encourage their children to engage in sports and healthy physical activities. Funds of Rs 1.4 billion have been approved for development work and provision of basic amenities in NA 125. By the efforts of the Health Department, we have not seen a polio case in the last one year.”