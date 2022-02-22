Company underpaying employees to face action

CHARSADDA: The Labour Department on Monday submitted a case in court against a private security company for underpaying about 150 employees recruited for cleanliness and security duties at the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda.

Assistant Director Labour Court, Charsadda, Majeed Khan said that two private companies had recruited 150 sanitation workers and guards for cleanliness and security duties at DHQ Hospital, but they were not being paid the minimum wage of Rs21,000 fixed by the government.

He said that it was a violation of the government Act for which the companies were issued notices for not paying government fixed minimum wages to the sweepers and security guards at the DHQ Hospital.

The Labour Department, Charsadda, for further action submitted the case in the Labour Court, Peshawar. He said the companies were bound to reply to the notice within one week or else strict action would be taken against it.

It may be mentioned that over 150 employees, including sanitation workers and guards, are working at the DHQ Hospital, who were paid only Rs13,000 and Rs15,000 per month.

The minimum wage fixed by the government for the employee is Rs21,000 per month. It has been noticed that the KP government has set minimum wage but a majority of the sectors are paying far below amount to their workers.Among the low-paid workers are the guards of the private security companies in Peshawar and elsewhere in the province, who receive salaries less than minimum wage.