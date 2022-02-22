Body formed to solve village issues

LAKKI MARWAT: A body was constituted to resolve longstanding problems of the Dallokhel village.A meeting to this effect was held at the Government High School Dallokhel with provincial Secretary for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics and patron-in-chief of the Esaar Welfare Forum, Musharraf Khan Marwat and was attended by the elders and elected councillors of the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders highlighted the problems including closure of the girls high school building by the watchman for the last three years, land acquisition for construction of Lakki University at throw-away prices, hiring of non-Dallokhel daily wagers (Class-IV) in the varsity, growing number of drug users, theft cases in the village.

It was decided in the meeting that the committee would call on the deputy commissioner to take action against the closure of the girls school at the earliest as the girl students were compelled to use building of the middle school adjacent to the high school.

They said that the committee would also ask the DC to take notice of the University administration for alleged involvement in illegal activities in the varsity, including hiring of non-locals as Class-IV though it was the right of those villagers who had donated their lands.

Regarding the rising theft cases in the village, they said that the committee would hold a meeting with district police officer to direct the police of Lakki Police Station to arrest the thieves and drug-peddlers who were selling drugs in the village which was spoiling the youths. Later, they vowed to face any resistance if came up in their way.