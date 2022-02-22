FAPUSA expresses solidarity with protesting ICU employees

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUSA) has expressed solidarity with the protesting employees of the Islamia College University.

The association declared to extend the series of protests to all the universities of the province if the government and administrations of universities failed to accept their “genuine” demands. On Monday, a delegation of the FAPUSA under the leadership of their provincial president Dr Shah Alam visited the Islamia College University and held meetings with the office-bearers of the Joint Action Committee there.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shah Alam said the demands of the protesting employees were genuine and should be accepted forthwith. He said the employees of the Islamia College University were not alone to face these problems, adding the issues existed in all the public sector universities of the province. He added that a protest drive would be launched in all the universities.

He said FAPUSA would soon convene meetings of the representative associations of all the universities to work out a strategy for expanding the protest drive to other universities. He said the federation would hold a press conference in the provincial metropolis tomorrow (Wednesday) wherein the strategy for the protest drive would be unveiled.

It is worth mentioning here that the employees of the Islamia College University went on strike on February 15 to press the university administration to accept their demands, including the increase in salaries in accordance with the announcements made by the government.

The university administration has been making efforts to have the strike called off but it has not succeeded in doing so thus far. The university administration has convened a meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee on February 22 and Syndicate on February 27.

Hopefully, the issues would be resolved in the syndicate meeting but by then the time of the students would be wasted. The examination of the students could not be held due to the protest. The exam had already started on February 14, but it was discontinued due to the protest launched on February 15.