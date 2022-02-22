Tree plantation drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has started a tree plantation drive in the collaboration with the Saibaan Development Organisation here.

“The district administration wants to protect the environment for the coming generations,” Nazima Shaheen, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), told the inaugural ceremony. The Saibaan Development Organisation chief executive officer Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi was also present.

Nazima Shaheen said that during the previous tree plantation drive, the district administration had planted hundreds of thousands of saplings with the help of NGOs. “We have involved Saibaan to achieve our tree plantation targets,” she said.

The official said that the district administration had extended all possible help to the Forest Department to curb deforestation in Mansehra, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal, Oghi and Darband tehsils. Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said that Saibaan’s volunteers were planting saplings at the Lughmani hills and other areas in the district.