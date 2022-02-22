Garden inaugurated at Malakand varsity

PESHAWAR: Pakistan is faced with serious challenges of climate change and the only solution to address this issue is to plant as many trees as possible.This was stated by Vice-Chancellor of University of Malakand Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad at the tree plantation ceremony and inauguration of ‘Rose and Jasmine Valley’ at the University of Malakand’s Women Campus on Monday.

The VC said tree plantation is ‘Sadqa-e-Jaria’ (the reward of which one would continue to get even after death). The ravages of climate change, desertification and its implications for life on the planet could also be combated through excessive tree plantation. He added that Islam has laid great emphasis on the importance of planting trees as there are innumerable benefits associated with these for the people and environment.

The event was attended by District Forest Officer Malakand Syed Latif Hussain, Forest Range Officer Wasil Khan, officers of the district administration including Muhammad Waseem, and Muhibullah Khan, coordinator of the Women Campus Dr Rukhsana Ghaffar, Admin Officer Dost Mohammad, faculty members, administrative staff and students.