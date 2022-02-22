House gutted in fire

MANSEHRA: A house of many rooms was gutted in a fire that broke out from electric short-circuiting and engulfed the entire building rapidly in the Kulagah area of Shinkiari on Monday.

“Our entire family including women and children were rescued by locals just after the fire erupted and engulfed the entire building,” Mohammad Shakir, the owner of the house, told reporters.

The Rescue 1122 firefighters along with the fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving the emergency call and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort of more than an hour. “As the interior of the house was made of wood, it further fueled the fire, which rapidly spread to the adjacent houses but the organised efforts by fighters put it out,” said Amir Kadam from the Rescue 1122.

He said that as many as 12 people including women and children were rescued following the fire that broke out around 7 am. Shakir said that besides gold ornaments and other goods, Rs200,000 cash was also reduced to ashes.