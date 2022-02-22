 
close
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

CS tests positive for COVID-19

February 22, 2022

LAHORE:The corona test report of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal returned positive and he put himself in quarantine, sources said here Monday. Samples for corona test of Chief Secretary were collected on Thursday and report suggested the symptoms were positive, sources said. In quarantine, Chief Secretary is performing his duties on-line and also attending meetings through video-link.

Comments