State land retrieved

LAHORE:The district administration has retrieved about 2.5 kanals of state land worth Rs65.6 million during an operation here on Monday. A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched the operation in Harbanspura and Nazir Garden, with the help of heavy machinery demolished various building structures and boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession. The AC warned the land grabbers that operation would continue and every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers.