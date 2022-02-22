Corona claims 13 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that the coronavirus claimed 13 more lives in Punjab while 339 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here, the secretary said that death toll reached 13,453 and a total number of cases was recorded 499,108 while 476,288 patients had recovered so far. He said that currently 9,367 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 17,214 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 9.98 million tests had been conducted so far.
