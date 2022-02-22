PRA launches Complaint Management System

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority has launched a Complaint Management System that allows taxpayers to register any complaints / suggestions and will enable the organisation to obtain feedback from stakeholders to improve its services. PRA Chairperson Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi Monday said that the new system had been designed to ensure that all complaints were categorised, tracked and resolved in a timely manner. “PRA has always relied on automation to improve its performance”, he added. It is priority for the Punjab government to make every department responsive to the general public and ensure quick resolution of their grievances. With an automated platform for complaint handling, the Authority will strengthen the spirit of working in collaboration with the stakeholders. Link for the new system is available on the PRA website (pra.punjab.gov.pk) and any person can register a complaint or a suggestion

for PRA.