Minister promises steps to include Punjabi in syllabus

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that special proposals would be made at the government level to include Punjabi language in the curriculum like Sindhi and Pashto. For this, all possible steps will be taken.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with Mother Tongue Day in a private group of institutions while Chairing Cross was flooded with people who had gathered to promote Maa Boli. They were chanting slogans in Punjabi. He said it was unfortunate that Punjabi speakers were reluctant to speak their own language. We all have to try our best to learn and speak our mother tongue. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of a private group of institutions Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said that Punjabi is a language full of sweetness.

Speaking on the occasion, rights activist Saeeda Diep said that public representatives had to play a special role in promotion of Punjabi language and raise their voice in the Assembly. Punjabi radio broadcaster Masood Malhi said that Punjabi language is flourishing in Canada, Australia and other developing countries but we have not taken any steps in this regard.