Workers demand 20pc raise

LAHORE:Members of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Monday demanded the government check ever-increasing prices of petrol, electricity and other essential items of daily use.

These demands were made by them at a meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here Monday. They demanded the PM raise the wages by at least 20 percent to save their families from starvation.

They asked the government to intervene to get implemented the labour welfare laws in letter and spirit and ensure the workers safe and healthy working conditions to save them from tragic accidents and occupational diseases at workplace. The meeting was addressed by the General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed and other representatives. They demanded the government not to privatise national public utilities. Instead, their productivity should be increased by appointing professional and dedicated management, the labour leaders said. They also demanded the PM review the new ordinance of Prevention of Electronic Crime (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 with media organisations in the interest of free press. They said that the workers would be compelled to launch countrywide protest if their just demands were not accepted.