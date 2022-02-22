Dry, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday. Met officials predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm (snow over hills) was expected in north Balochistan, upper KP, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore it was 9.8°C and maximum was 24.7°C.
