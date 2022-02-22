‘Opp meetings end in fiasco’

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar said it was clear from the Gallup survey that PTI is the most popular political party of the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, SACM said that the people’s response in survey had proved that in the coming general elections 2023, PTI will stand victorious. Despite too much negative propaganda by the opposition people are well aware that country is moving towards progress and prosperity under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said that the chief minister’s visit to UAE would augur well for the people of Punjab, adding that Dubai’s Dhabi Group would make an investment of Rs60 billion in the province. Hasaan Khawar said that numerous meetings of opposition resulted in complete failure, and termed these futile attempts for personal gains. He also said that Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, amendment ordinance was need of the hour. Hasaan stated that PTI is the biggest supporter of freedom of expression when based on facts, and added that no one could be allowed to disseminate fake content.