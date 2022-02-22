Faiz Festival from March 4

LAHORE:The district administration, in a meeting, has decided to hold Faiz Festival at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall from March 4 to 6, 2022.

The arrangements for the Faiz Festival were also reviewed during the meeting jointly chaired by Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman and Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here on Monday.

Commissioner Lahore instructed the departments concerned to make the Faiz Festival a success under the banner of the City of Literature. He further said domestic and foreign delegates would be welcomed in the festival. Commissioner commented that dozens of versatile programmes on Faiz’s poetry, literature, and creativity would be part of festival. Different counters would also be established for the awareness of COVID-19 SOPs, he added. Chairperson Alhamra Board, Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would utilise all resources to make this event a success.