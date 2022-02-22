Minor molested in Defence

LAHORE:A five-year-old minor was tortured and sexually assaulted in Defence B area on Monday. Father of the victim said that he along with his brother was going to take his child from school. On the way, they heard a child screaming. When they looked over the wall, they saw a suspect sexually assaulting a minor. On seeing, the suspect fled from the scene. When they went near, the victim was bleeding from his head and he was his son. When the victim offered resistance the suspect hit him with something hard in the head.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken against them. He directed DIG Operations Lahore to liaise closely with the affected family and ensure quick justice to the bereaved family on priority basis.
LAHORE:The corona test report of Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal returned positive and he put himself in...
LAHORE:Under Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the Punjab government would launch the Spring Tree...
LAHORE:The district administration has retrieved about 2.5 kanals of state land worth Rs65.6 million during an...
LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that the...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated Kalyan Singh Kalyan on completing his PhD...
LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority has launched a Complaint Management System that allows taxpayers to register any...
Comments