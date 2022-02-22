Yasmin orders oncology units at DHQs

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed setting up of oncology units at divisional headquarters in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Dr Kausar Bano, Dr Saif and Akbar Khokhar.

The minister reviewed arrangements for treatment to cancer patients. The minister said, “The government is setting up oncology units at divisional level. Two liner accelerators are being provided to Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital. People will be given oncology treatment facilities at divisional level. In Multan Pet scan facility is also being provided. A committee headed by Professor Mehmud Shaukat having Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Technical and Oncology experts has been constituted to oversee the setting up of Oncology units. The committee shall draft recommendations for the setting up of these units.”

Health cards: Yasmin Rashid urged people here on Monday to adopt healthy lifestyle and follow the ‘healthy parks, healthy people’ model. Speaking as a guest at beautification and refurbishment of Gol Bagh Karim Park in UC 51 of NA-125 in the provincial capital, the minister said that all 47 parks of NA-125 are undergoing the beautification process. The minister distributed Sehat cards and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme letters among residents of the area. Present on the occasion were Additional DG PHA, Zubair Khan Niazi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Javed Tony, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Haji Abdul Wahab, Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali, Malik Kamran and residents of the area. The minister took a round of the Gol Bagh area and monitored the facilities. Additional DG PHA, Zubair Khan Niazi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu and Rana Nasim addressed the gathering as well. People chanted slogans for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The minister said, “All 47 parks of NA 125 are being beautified and refurbished. I appreciate PHA officials and party workers for taking this initiative. We are arranging lights, plantation and water in the parks of NA 125. Hospitals would be deserted if our parks are populated. We will provide a clean and healthy environment for people in parks. Parents must encourage their children to engage in sports and healthy physical activities.