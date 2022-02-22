Comprehensive plan for uplift of Muzaffarabad

Islamabad:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President and senior minister of the state, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that the AJK capital Muzaffarabad was extensively neglected during the past but we are doing comprehensive planning for its development.

He stated this while speaking during his emergency visit to Muzaffarabad on Monday through helicopter. Upon his arrival, the senior minister was extended warm welcome by PTI workers who showered flower petals.

He said that rivers and streams of AJK are precious asset, these resources would not be wasted and we will take full benefits of the potential.

The AJK would be made a role model for the world community, he said adding that parks, water sports, walkways and international-level food-street will be established along the rivers. He said that soon the AJK tourism spot will be an example. The senior minister said that Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Koti, Mirpur and snow covered mountains of Ganga have great tourism potential which would be availed.

Commenting over the politics of opposition, he said that PDM was an unnatural alliance which could not survived for long as PPP separate its ways from alliance. Due to

anti-Pakistan narrative of the PMLN and JUI-F, it could not gain popularity among the masses, he added.

He said that the ‘Long March’ threats of Opposition will be of no use and the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its five-year tenure. He said that the countrymen have complete confidence in leadership of Imran Khan and they will elect him again for five years in next general elections.

To a question, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the AJK has great potential in tourism, hydel power and cottage industry at tehsil and district level which has been focused.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in development of the AJK and considers it as ‘Switzerland’ of the region. All resources are being utilized for its development, he maintained.Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza, Iftikhar Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.