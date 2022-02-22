‘Ayaz Gul poet of feelings’

Islamabad:Famous Sindhi poet Ayaz Gul's poetry has a unique style. He is a poet of feelings. His poems for children are also unique. Also, Nasira Zubair is a poet of fresh accent.

These views were expressed by noted poet Iftikhar Arif at a function organised by the ‘Idara Adab-o-Saqafat’ in honour of guest poets Ayaz Gul, Nasira Zubair and Dr Naveeda Katohar from Sindh. Ayaz Gul's new book of poems for children ‘Nind ke Pairy’ was also discussed on the occasion. Ayaz Gul said that the book ‘Phool or Sitare’ written for children was published in 1979.

"My writing for children is out of love for children. Another name for children is love and I love love. It is a great pleasure to write for children. Very few books are being written for children in Sindhi literature. Writing is very important for children." H said children were the nation's future, so proper attention should be given to their literature both at the government and non-governmental levels.

Thanking the guests, Tariq Shahid said that Ayaz Gul, Nasira Zubair and Dr. Naveeda Katohar are important names in Sindhi and Urdu literature. Ayaz Gul's Sindhi poetry and poems are written especially for children are the assets of our literature.

President of the Idara Adab-o-Saqafat Afshan Abbasi thanked the guests. Hafeez Khan, Akhtar Tazeen, Akbar Hussain Akbar, Mazhar Barlas, Dr. Rashid Hameed, Afshan Abbasi, Manzoor Ali Veesiro, Bilal Dar, Muhammad Inam, Saeeda Tariq, Farzana Khan, and Owais Jan attended the function.