Distillery raided, cache of liquor recovered

Islamabad: A distillery was raided in area of Ramna police station which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of alcohol and heroine a police spokesperson said on Monday.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar-Zone) Tassawar Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of SDPO Ramna including SHO Ramna along with other officials conducted a raid at distillery and recovered 661 bottles wine, empty bottles, 1321 gram heroin.

Police team also nabbed liquor dealer Aroush during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

On the instructions of IG (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a special campaign has is already in progress to make Islamabad "drug-free" city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs. "We are committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation" he added.