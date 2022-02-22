FBISE e-court today

Islamabad: In compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister's Office, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad is holding the 22nd E-Kutchery (court) today (Tuesday) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Chairman of the FBISE Qaisar Alam will reply to the queries of the students, parents and other stakeholders live on Facebook and YouTube. Details are available on the social media platforms of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.
Islamabad:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir President and senior minister of the state, Sardar Tanveer...
Islamabad:Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD and Department of International Qualifications,...
Islamabad:Famous Sindhi poet Ayaz Gul's poetry has a unique style. He is a poet of feelings. His poems for children...
Islamabad:Languages are source of communication, and it is integral part of the society. There are 76 languages exist...
Islamabad:The climate change ministry would further the efforts to ensure environmental audit of housing schemes with...
Rawalpindi:Recreational reading has become redundant with children spending most of their time with television,...
Comments