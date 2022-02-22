 
Tuesday February 22, 2022
Islamabad

FBISE e-court today

February 22, 2022

Islamabad: In compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister's Office, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad is holding the 22nd E-Kutchery (court) today (Tuesday) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Chairman of the FBISE Qaisar Alam will reply to the queries of the students, parents and other stakeholders live on Facebook and YouTube. Details are available on the social media platforms of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

