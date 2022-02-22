FBISE e-court today

Islamabad: In compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister's Office, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad is holding the 22nd E-Kutchery (court) today (Tuesday) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Chairman of the FBISE Qaisar Alam will reply to the queries of the students, parents and other stakeholders live on Facebook and YouTube. Details are available on the social media platforms of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.