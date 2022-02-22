Rain likely from today through Thursday

Islamabad:The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rains and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, from today (Tuesday) through next Thursday and alerted the authorities to the possibility of damage to public life and property.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday night and will persist in the upper parts of the country till Thursday. Under the influence of that weather system, rains coupled with wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musakhel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah areas on Tuesday.

There is a likelihood of rain coupled with strong winds and isolated hailstorm falling in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir until Friday and in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore until Wednesday.

The PMD asked all authorities concerned to remain 'alert' from Tuesday to Thursday to prevent damage to property and lives.