TDAP expo to begin from Feb 25

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised an exhibition in Lahore from February 25 for three days, where 21 product categories from national engineering and healthcare sectors to be showcased, The News learnt on Monday.

International delegates from 46 countries of Africa and Central Asian Republics (CARs) are to participate in ‘Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show 2022’ to be held at Expo Center Lahore.

The purpose of the exhibition is to connect Pakistan’s existing exports, starting from CARs and Africa, to 83 percent of world demand for engineering products. The exhibition will provide an opportunity for local SMEs to showcase their products in the selected markets, including Africa that is untapped and having tremendous potential with 369-B World imports of engineering products.

CARs importing engineering products worth $57 billion will be an opportunity for investment, joint ventures and brand franchising, the authority stated. The sectors that will be exhibiting products include healthcare, agricultural machinery, safety equipment, surgical instruments, sports goods, musical instruments, auto-parts, gems and jewelry, cosmetics, furniture, rubber and its allied products, packaging, plastic and its implements, stationery, paperboard, electrical machinery, cookware, marble, minerals, steel and iron, construction material, cutlery, mobile devices, handicrafts, pharmaceutical, and chemicals.

The exhibition aims to link existing exporters and enterprises with foreign businesses/buyers and to strategise their entry into the untapped and potential markets.