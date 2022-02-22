Meezan Bank annual profit up 26pc

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited declared 26 percent growth in its annual net profit on Monday, with an increase in its net revenue. In its consolidated profit and loss statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs28.50 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs22.67 billion the previous year.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs1.5 a share, which is in addition to Rs4.50 already paid cash dividend. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs15.29/share, compared with Rs16.05/share last year. The bank said its revenue for the year rose to Rs110.07 billion, compared with Rs106.59 billion a year earlier. Meezan Bank mark-up expensed though lowered to Rs41.17 billion from Rs41.76 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

Umair Naseer, analyst at Topline Securities, said the earnings of the bank remained higher than industry expectation on strong growth in net spread earned and other income. The bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs8.8 billion (EPS Rs5.4), up 115 percent year on year in 4Q2021.