FCCL quarterly profit surges 62pc

KARACHI: Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) on Monday reported a 62 percent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, showing an increase in its net revenue.
In a condensed earnings statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.46 billion for the quarter concerned, up from Rs0.90 billion the previous year. The company did not announce any dividend for the period.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs1.07/share, compared with Rs0.66/share during the same period last year. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs8.30 billion, compared with Rs6.10 billion a year earlier.
For the half-year ended December 31, the company announced a profit of Rs2.82 billion against Rs1.60 billion. During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs2.05 as compared with Rs1.16 per share recorded a year ago.
