Gold falls Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs127,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs86 to Rs108,882.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,896 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the rates in the Dubai market.
LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has organised an exhibition in Lahore from February 25 for three...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited declared 26 percent growth in its annual net profit on Monday, with an increase in its...
KARACHI: Fauji Cement Company Limited on Monday reported a 62 percent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended...
HYDERABAD: Despite high input costs, small-scale farmers in parts of Kunri, Kaloi, Naokot, Jhudo and other parts of...
DUBAI: Pakistan is expected to approve a gas pricing policy this year that would drive up domestic costs for the urea...
LAHORE: Pakistanis are not bothered about the trade deficit against most economies but when it comes to India, the...
Comments