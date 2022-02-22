Trading with the neighbour

LAHORE: Pakistanis are not bothered about the trade deficit against most economies but when it comes to India, the politicians want a trade balance which is not possible in the short-term.

The present government announced to open trade with India a few months back but then withdrew the announcement citing political reasons. Mian Muhammad Mansha at a meeting with members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that back door negotiations with Indians were on for resumption of normal trade.

Now, the advisor to the prime minister on commerce has also shown a tilt towards trade with India. According to Mansha, if the trade between India and Pakistan is liberalised in real sense from both sea and land routes, the rates of property in Lahore would double immediately. Trading activities would be brisk and Pakistani businesses would also be able to explore the huge market in India.

We should conduct business with India the same way we do with all other countries. If the products we import from the developed countries are available from India at cheaper rates, we should not waste our precious foreign exchange on expensive products.

Despite a ban on import of most items from India, we still see numerous Indian products in our market. It includes Kohlapuri chappals, banarsi saris, numerous spare parts of different machines, and even BT cotton and long grain rice seeds that are cultivated by our farmers.

Most of the economies around the globe keep their political differences separate from trade. The European countries for instance are against Russia’s stance on Ukraine, but are keen to buy Russian gas that is cheaper than all other sources.

Pakistan’s imports from India have never exceeded above $2.5 billion, although the potential is four to five times higher. If we redirect our imports worth $12.5 billion from more expensive countries to India, we might save foreign exchange of at least $1 billion (the average price advantage from India is 8 percent compared with other economies).

We must not compromise on our political stance on all issues. With our current imports from India or even the peak imports of $2.5 billion, we are not a significant trade destination for India.

India is in the driving seat now. With higher trade volumes, the Indian government would be under pressure from its businesses to adopt a soft attitude towards our country.

In recent years, we imported large quantities of sugar and wheat from various countries. These commodities were cheaper and available from India. We import steel from far away destinations in huge quantities that could be imported from India at a lesser price. We are importing some pharmaceutical raw material from India.

India is the largest producer of Covid-19 vaccines, but we were constrained to import it from far away countries. India is the major producer of rabies vaccine which is always short in our country. Many dog bite victims are dying because of the absence of this vaccine.

Many businesses fear that India would annihilate many Pakistani industries if trade was opened. This has not happened when we signed a free trade agreement with China that is a much cheaper source of goods and services in the world.

India and China are sworn enemies; still their trade volume is above $100 billion. India runs a huge trade deficit with China and its exports are 1/10 of its imports from China.

India and China have not changed their stances on their border disputes. Still, they continue to trade because the supplies from China are cheaper than other economies. The Arab countries have opened trade with Israel.

India due to its developed industrial base is now among the top five economies in the world. Its proximity to Pakistan is most suitable as a competitive supplier of industrial raw materials that we import from Europe, America, or the Far East.

The situation suits both the countries. But is more advantageous for India that can increase its exports tenfold if its government and entrepreneurs succeed in winning the confidence of Pakistani importers. It depends on their ability to continue supplies irrespective of political tensions between the two countries.

Our planners must think rationally. If we open trade with India, it will not have any impact on our trade balance, which in fact, would improve.

The delivery time of many goods would be shortened and that would reduce the costs of industries. In the short run we might not be able to penetrate the markets in India because of the trade barriers in vogue in India.

India would need the connectivity that it requires to trade competitively with Central Asian States, Russia, and China. Pakistan can then bargain the removal of trade barriers for Pakistani products for granting road passage to India for these states.

The Indian market is seven times larger than Pakistan and the size of its affluent middle class is 1.5 times larger than the total population of our country. Any Pakistani product that clicks in the Indian market would take the supplier to a new level.