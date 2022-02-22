Rupee rises

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly against the dollar on Monday, helped by soft demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 175.75 to dollar, compared with the previous close of 175.86. It appreciated by 0.06 percent during the session. “The rupee is moving with daily demand and supply of dollars in the currency market. There was no major import payment today, which supported the domestic currency,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“If this trend continues, the rupee should hold steady in the near term,” he added. However, there is an important trigger in the market at the moment and investors are waiting for some positive news from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which can boost sentiment on the local unit.

FATF’s plenary meetings are scheduled from February 21 to March 04 in Paris. The FATF upcoming decision would decide whether Pakistan should exit from the grey list. The government officials said Pakistan had completed FATF’s technical requirements and there was no justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list, according to media reports. The rupee ended weaker in the open market. It closed at 177.80 per dollar, compared with 177.50 on Friday.