Stocks succumb to economic scares amid elusive triggers

Stocks on Monday got the week rolling with a battering as investors failed to find any concrete cues to enter the market amid local and geopolitical uncertainties, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE0-100 Shares Index cast off 313.02 points or 0.69 percent to 45,362.85 points, after swaying between a high of 45,743.60 and a low of 45,342.06 points during the session.

Zafar Moti, a former director of PSX, said stocks could not pick up the first-day momentum and even some encouraging news failed to generate business and volume. “Market players were literally seen having leisure time during session, which is quite rare, indicating they were not into trading at all and same was the case with fund managers and investors,” he said.

“Geopolitical uncertainty arising from Ukraine issue continues, PDM’s (Pakistan Democratic Movement) no-confidence motion sword still hangs on the government, while a cash/fund injection from the market also remains elusive,” Moti said.

Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed under pressure on economic uncertainty and weak global equities.

A surge in industrial power tariff, rupee instability, and falling trend of textile exports on monthly basis in January 2022 catalysed a bearish close.

Following the broader trend, KSE-30 Shares Index also threw off 123.24 points or 0.09 percent to close at 17,680.69 points.

Traded shares decreased 17 million to 194.05 million from 137.65 million, while trading value dropped to Rs3.61 billion from Rs4.31 billion. Market capital shrank to Rs7.744 trillion from Rs7.796 trillion. Out of 339 actives in the session, 95 rose, 225 fell, while 19 closed as they have opened.

Topline Securities Ltd said equities started the week with lackluster activity and the index lingered in a negative zone most of the day because of dismal overall sentiment.

Bank, technology, cement, and exploration and production stocks saw some selling with MEBL, TRG, LUCK, and MARI losing 97 points. On the flip side, BAHL, DCR, and FATIMA added 20 points collectively to the index.

Blessed Textile was the best performer of the day in terms of share value as it rose Rs14.99 to Rs499.99 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile that jumped Rs61.95 to Rs1,109.45 per share. Allawasaya Textile took the worst hit of the day, losing Rs118.09 to close at Rs1,456.47 per share, trailed by Sapphire Fiber, down Rs72.12 to Rs890 per share.

JS Research in a note said it was a lackluster session at the bourse, mainly because of lack of triggers.

“Going forward, we expect market to remain range-bound because of Russia-Ukraine situation and rollover week ahead,” the JS Research said.

Fauji cement company Ltd in its 2QFY22 results reported profitability of Rs1,470 million (EPS: Rs1.07) as compared to Rs905 million (EPS: Rs0.66) in 2QFY21, up by a massive 66 percent year-on-year.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 19.08 million shares, while Hum Network emerged as the second highest traded stock with 11.26 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric Ltd., Sui North Gas, Bank of Punjab, Nishat (Chunian), First Dawood Bank, TPL Properties, Telecard Limited, and Cnergyico PK.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 180.25 million shares from 42.74 million shares on the last trading day.