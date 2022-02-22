Burqa-clad man held for injuring two doctors at JPMC

Police have arrested and registered a case against a burqa-clad man for injuring two doctors at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

The worrisome incident occurred at the surgical ward of the health facility on Sunday night where a man in burqa injured two doctors with a paper cutter after they tried to save a female doctor from his attack.

The male doctors managed to save the fellow medic but they themselves were injured. An FIR No 93/22 on behalf of Sajjad, son of Abdul Quddus, chief security in-charge of the hospital, was registered at the Saddar police station. The police placed the section of attempt-to-murder in the case.

The suspect was identified as Zaheer, son of Bashir. He caused minor injuries to the two doctors, Dr Nadeem and Dr Moin. He was caught at the hospital and handed over to the police. Police said the suspect was frequently changing his statements.