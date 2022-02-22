Begum Alvi calls for creating awareness of breast cancer

“Unfortunately, a great deal of stigma is associated with breast cancer in our society; therefore, people do not seek clinical help. The death rate of breast cancer in Pakistan is very high, which increases the necessity to create awareness regarding the non-contagious disease,” said First Lady of Pakistan Begum Samina Alvi while addressing the ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Session 2022’ on Monday.

The event was organised by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s Feminist Society (iFem) at the main campus of the institute. The seminar aimed to spread maximum awareness about breast cancer; echo the importance of early detection, and the role of regular self-examination.

The panel of speakers demonstrated how to self-examine oneself, while a breast cancer survivor shared her story of courage in beating the disease. The first lady appreciated the initiative taken by the IBA to organise such sessions where students of both genders were present.

The seminar started as Ayesha Jameel, a breast cancer survivor, shared her journey. “It is a painful disease, but if you want to live for yourself and your loved ones, then you must fight it,” she said, emphasising the need to know one’s body, so any abnormality could be reported and timely diagnosed and timely treatment could be received.

The session proceeded as Dr Zubaida Qazi, founder president, Pink Pakistan, spoke on breast cancer causes, precautions and self-examination procedures. She highlighted that most people in our society believed in self-medication and did not visit doctors, which resulted in women consulting doctors at a much later stage, which reduced their chances of survival.

Dr Qazi reiterated that women over the age of 40 years should go for mammogram screenings once every year, whereas women below this age bracket must self-examine themselves once a month to keep aware of one’s breast health.