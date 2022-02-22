Dr Alvi opens cancer diagnosis, treatment equipment at KIRAN

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday formally inaugurated PET scan and linear accelerator machines for the diagnosis and treatment of different types of cancers at the Karachi Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN), saying early detection of cancer could result in complete recovery of patients.

He also inaugurated a two-day symposium to promote awareness about cancer at the hospital. The event is being organised in connection with World Cancer Day to promote awareness about early detection and treatment of cancers.

Over 200 cancer specialists from across the country are attending the symposium and presenting their research papers on head, neck and breast cancers. President Alvi said the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission had been rendering a commendable national service for decades through the application of nuclear technology in the fields of nuclear power, agriculture and biotechnology. The most appreciable role played by the commission had been witnessed in the health sector, especially in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer through its AECHs.

“I am glad to inaugurate the newly added facilities at KIRAN and hope that it will surely provide great relief to cancer patients from Karachi and the adjoining regions.”

Dr Alvi said the PAEC’s efforts were indeed remarkable – be they in the field of indigenously producing radio isotopes or indigenously running the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) after vendor support had been discontinued for the plant in the 1970s.

He said the advent of new cutting-edge techniques owing to the revolution in the field of information technology, artificial intelligence and gene-editing, new treatment techniques for the cancer cells were emerging. He hoped that the PAEC cancer hospitals would upgrade themselves as per the requirements of the new age.

The president emphasised the need for organising large-scale campaigning to reach the nook and cranny of the country to create awareness among the masses about the prevention of cancer, which was easier and less costly than its treatment.

He urged the people having signs of any type of cancer to get themselves screened at the earliest.