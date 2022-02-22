Sindh cabinet okays conversion of KMDC into university

The Sindh cabinet on Monday agreed to convert the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) into the Karachi Metropolitan University. The cabinet also took other decisions including those pertaining to empowering the Karachi mayor and regularizing Katchi Abadis.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab briefed the cabinet on the proposed varsity, after which Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who chaired the cabinet meeting, directed Universities Minister Ismail Rahoo to move a summary for the establishment of the Karachi Metropolitan University.

The CM said he intended to establish a university or a varsity campus in each district of Sindh and in this regard, the first university was being established in the District Central of Karachi by upgrading the KMDC.

Local govt law

The local government department presented a proposal in the cabinet that the Karachi mayor be appointed as a member of the governing bodies of development authorities such as the Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority and Lyari Development Authority, and he be also made the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board chairman. It was proposed that the mayor of other districts be also made a member of the governing bodies of the development authorities of their respective districts.

Likewise, it was proposed that the respective chairman of town municipal corporations be made a member of such governing bodies to the extent of a scheme falling in the jurisdiction of the respective corporation and the chairman’s be made mandatory for agenda items related to that project.

The cabinet approved the proposals and referred them to the Sindh Assembly. Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that urbanisation in smaller cities was erratic because of lack of town planning. He proposed that at least one municipal committee at district level and one town committee at taluka level may be notified in order to help smaller cities expand and grow in a planned and systematic manner.

After consultation, the CM decided that taluka headquarters be declared as town committees and district headquarters as municipal committees in case the committees were not available.

Health projects

The cabinet approved a proposal submitted by a private organisation, Children of Adam, to establish a state-of-the-art neuro-psychiatric centre and approved the allotment of a 10-acre land in Deh Narathar, District Malir, at a price of Rs12.5 million per acre.

Since the land was allotted for amenity purposes, the cabinet approved provision of land at 50 per cent of its market price. Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the cabinet that there was a proposal to hand over 19 rural health centres (RHC) in 16 districts to Public-Private Health Initiative along with their budget.

The cabinet also directed the health department to declare those centres RHC plus so that they operated round the clock.

Katchi Abadis

The CM said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed him to regularise all Katchi Abadis in Karachi and other districts of the province. He directed the local government department, Board of Revenue and KMC to collect data of such colonies so that their cases could be taken up.

Considering public demand in Tharparkar district, the cabinet approved exclusion of Deh Seengario and Deh Murad Lashari from Diplo taluka and their inclusion in Kaloi taluka of the district. The cabinet was also told that the Gareb-o-Mukan Housing Colony, Larkana, was established by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1976 after 108 huts of poor people were gutted. The residents of those 108 quarters were given the quarters at a monthly rent of Rs10 per month which were revised to Rs20 per month in 2016. The local government department proposed to grant proprietary rights of quarters to the occupants against a rate of Rs200 per square foot. To this, the CM suggested that the cabinet grant them proprietary rights free of charge, which the cabinet approved.

Other decisions

The cabinet approved allocation of 200 cusecs water from the Lower Nara Canal through Makhi-Farash project Chotiari to the Thar Coal plants. The CM directed the irrigation and energy departments to sign water user agreements with companies working in coal fields. On the request of the health department, the cabinet approved conversion of the posts of medical superintendent (MS) grade BS-20 to floating posts of grade BS-20/19.

The meeting also approved the proposal for allotting plots to the Directorate of Immigration & Passport to establish passport offices in 13 districts of the province, including Thatta, Naushehro Feroz, TM Khan, Badin, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur and Sujawal. The cabinet was told that the deputy commissioners of all the districts, except Shikarpur and Ghotki, had identified lands for the purpose.