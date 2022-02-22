Habitual street criminals to be booked under terrorism charges

Shortly after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed police to take strict measures to curb street crime in the city, the Sindh police decided to launch a grand operation against the street criminals.

The police said they would also take assistance from the Rangers. It was decided to extend the operation to other regions of Sindh as well. A senior police official said that a list of habitual street criminals had been compiled and cases would be registered against them under the anti-terrorism law. “A majority of the suspects from Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab involved in repeated street crime incidents have been identified,” explained a senior officer.

“The police have been directed to pick all of these habitual criminals up and book them under the terrorism charges.” Different units of the police including the Special Investigation Unit, Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch and police intelligence would also be part of the operation. It has also been decided to keep the Katchi Abadis or slum areas of the city under surveillance.