CM orders targeted operation in Karachi to curb rising crime

Ordering a targeted operation against criminals involved in street crime, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said he wants results from the law enforcement agencies within the next few weeks.

During a meeting he chaired at the CM House for devising a strategy to rid Karachi of street crime, Shah ordered legislating for electronically tagging those who are involved in criminal activities despite being arrested and serving time in prison.

The chief executive said that a number of people are habitual criminals, so they keep committing crimes. “I want electronic tagging of such criminals so that an eagle eye can be put on each of them.”

Electronic tagging is a system in which a criminal or suspected criminal has an electronic device attached to them that enables the police to know if they leave a particular area. Shah said that over the past one and a half months a new surge of street crime has spread a wave of fear and insecurity across the city.

“I usually tour the city in secret, during which I have hardly seen police or Rangers on roads or patrolling their respective areas,” he said, adding that the situation is completely unacceptable.

He pointed out that some serious incidents have taken place in which citizens have lost their lives at the hands of street criminals. “Where are your SHOs? What are they doing? What is their performance?” he asked the police.

He was told that during 123 encounters between the police and suspects this year, 12 criminals were killed and 82 injured. He was also told that 1,217 robbers besides 292 vehicle snatchers and thieves were arrested, and 903 illegal weapons recovered.

When the CM was told that out of the 7,179 arrested suspects, 3,666 had gotten bail and the remaining 3,513 had been acquitted, he said that it showed weakness on the part of the police, and that they were not investigating their cases properly.

He warned the law enforcement officials that when he makes surprise tours of the city, he wants police and Rangers patrolling, snap checking and being active in their respective areas to protect the people.

“Keep me posted on the fortnightly performance of the SHOs in terms of criminal cases in their respective areas. SHOs should be aware of the active criminals in their areas,” he said, warning that he would remove any SHO allowing or demonstrating negligence in curbing crimes.

It was also disclosed during the meeting that some gangs have been operating from inside the jails. On this the CM directed the home department to launch a massive operation in all the jails to take strict action against such criminals. “I want the jail department to evolve a strategy to monitor the activities of hardened criminals and gangsters in jails so that through them their gangs operating in the city can be busted.”

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that over 15,000 posts of constable are vacant in the city. On this the CM directed Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar to expedite the recruitment of constables.

Shah also told him to make it a regular practice because 1,500 to 2,000 policemen retire every year. Mahar assured the CM that the recruitment of constables is currently under way.

The chief executive also directed the Sindh police chief, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnejo and the law department to suggest necessary legislation so that bail can be made difficult for habitual criminals. The meeting also decided that drug addicts should be picked up from the streets and moved to rehabilitation centres so that they can be rehabilitated.

The CM said the Safe City Project has come to the tender stage, under which all the red zones, and important places and installations will be covered. The meeting decided that CCTV cameras installed by people in their streets, at their business centres and other such places will be registered to facilitate them.

The CM also directed the police to take action against armed private guards roaming the city. He said he has witnessed various vehicles with fake registration number plates on roads using police lights and sirens. “I want you to take strict action against them.”

Concluding the meeting, the chief executive directed all the top officers to keep touring their respective jurisdictions, and said that he himself would be paying surprise visits. The meeting was also attended by the CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advocate General Salman Talibuddin, the CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Special Branch chief Javed Odho, Rangers deputy chief Brigadier Rauf Shahzad, Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch, DIGs and intelligence agencies’ provincial heads.