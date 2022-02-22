Balochistan Open Satellite reaches quarterfinal stage

KARACHI: Saeed, Mutahir, Azlan, Usman, Faizan, Talha, Huzaifa, and Naveed moved into the quarterfinals of Balochistan Senior Open Satellite in Quetta on Monday.
In the second round of this satellite squash event, Saeed Abdul defeated Noman Khan and Shahab Khan beat Mutahir Shah.
In other matches, Azlan Khawar defeated Anas Khan, Usman Nadeem beat Mughni Samad, Faizan Khan won against Ahmed Ali, Talha Saeed smashed M Kashan, Huzaifa Shahid thrashed Zeeshan Malik, and Naveed Rehman overpowered Moeen-ud-Din.
