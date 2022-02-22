Tahir Zaman to train coaches in KHA workshop

KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association(KHA) is organising a workshop for men and women coaches from March 4 to 6 at KHA Sports Complex, it announced on Monday.

Olympian Tahir Zaman, who is an FIH high performance senior coach, FIH academy trainer and educator, will conduct the workshop.

Tahir, a former Pakistan captain, has served as head coach of Pakistan and coached in many foreign countries. The successful coaches will be awarded certificates and become eligible to appear in FIH level-1 exam. KHA is conducting this workshop under the PHF Domestic Development Programmee.