Abid rehabilitation ‘going well’

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali, who recently underwent a heart procedure, has said that he has moved another step forward in rehabilitation as he started running.
The cricketer is currently recovering from acute coronary syndrome, which he was diagnosed with last year. Ali announced that he would hold the bat and start training again soon and thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.
Abid had to undergo an angioplasty procedure at a hospital in Karachi in December 2021 after feeling chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
