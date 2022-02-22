Shakib recalled for Afghanistan T20 series

DHAKA: Seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been recalled for Bangladesh’s T20I series against Afghanistan which begins on March 3 in Mirpur.

Also back in the team are Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, who were both dropped for the Pakistan T20Is. Munim Shahriar, who was among the breakout stars of BPL 2022, was also included in the squad.

The comebacks of Mushfiqur and Litton were always on the cards, given their experience. Mumnim’s presence, meanwhile, brings freshness to the squad. The 23-year-old showed the willingness to take risks in the powerplay and gave Fortune Barishal good starts in four of his six appearances this BPL.

Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam and Akbar Ali were left out of the squad. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that Shamim and Nurul could still be part of Bangladesh’s plans. “We need a bit of stability in our T20 side,” Minhajul said. “Shamim and (Nurul Hasan) Sohan aren’t out of the system. We will keep an eye on them. We have picked Munim Shahriar after following him for a year since he was included in the High Performance squad,” he added. Legspinner Aminul was also dropped, which isn’t a big surprise given the Bangladesh selectors and management’s reluctance towards that variety of spin.